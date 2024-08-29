In the Three Lions’ first fixtures since the European Championship final, and Gareth Southgate’s final game in charge, England will play their first two matches in League B, Group 2, under interim manager Carsley.
They will first travel to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 7th September (17:00 BST), before hosting Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, 10th September (kicking off at 19:45).
Having been part of England’s successful run in the Euros over the summer, Eze, Guéhi and Henderson will be hoping to add to their seven, 16 and single caps respectively.