Elsewhere, Daichi Kamada has been called up for a second consecutive Japan squad for their pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against China and Bahrain in Group C.

The third round of Asian qualification sees Japan first host China in Saitama on Thursday, 5th September (11:35), before travelling to the Bahrain National Stadium to play on Tuesday, 10th September (17:00).

The top two teams in each group go through, with the third and fourth-placed sides forced to play another round of qualifiers, and fifth and sixth eliminated. The group also contains Australia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

Kamada has won three caps for Japan previously, scoring seven goals, and featured in 5-0 wins over Myanmar and Syria in June.

Further international call-ups are expected for Palace – check back here later to see how our players get on below!

All times are in UK time (BST).

England – Eze, Guéhi & Henderson

Sat, 7th Sep: Republic of Ireland v England (17:00)

Japan – Kamada