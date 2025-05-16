Speaking to a packed-out pre-match press conference, on the eve of a historic occasion for the club, the manager is expecting to have a deep Crystal Palace squad to choose from.

“It’s positive team news,” Glasner smiled. “Everyone is fit.

“Adam [Wharton] trained the whole week and is available, and all the others are fit.

“There are some tough decisions to take – but good decisions to take.”

Glasner confirmed that Palace have not adjusted their training schedule too much ahead of the showpiece occasion against City, aside from the increased pre-match media commitments.

“It feels like a normal game,” the manager confirmed.

“There’s much more attention and interviews to do during the week, but our preparations have been more or less the same as for a Premier League game, like they were for the semi-final and quarter-final game.

“We focused on what we want to do tomorrow, we analysed Manchester City, but 90 percent we talked about us.

"We can influence what we want to do. The focus was on our game, and maybe having one or two small adjustments, because the players did very well in the last couple of weeks.

“We have a lot of confidence and are looking forward to the Final.”