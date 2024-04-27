As manager Oliver Glasner explained ahead of the game, Eze had been a doubt for the match after sustaining a knock in the midweek win over Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

He has a fine replacement available in the form of Olise, however, who was rested for the majority of that game and only featured in the closing stages.

Palace’s trip to Craven Cottage is their third Premier League fixture in the space of seven action-packed days; they will be bidding to record their first run of four wins in a row since the summer of 2020.

Elsewhere, Palace are unchanged from their 2-0 win over the Magpies, which means goalkeeper Dean Henderson plays behind a back three of Nathaniel Clyne, captain Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards.

Adam Wharton and Will Hughes – both so impressive against Newcastle – are once again Palace’s central midfield pairing, with Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell flanking them.

Olise and Jordan Ayew will also offer threat from out wide, supporting the free-scoring Jean-Philippe Mateta – who has registered eight goals in nine appearances under Glasner, and who became Palace’s first ever back-to-back Premier League brace scorer in midweek – looking to add a couple more ‘boom’s to his collection.

Fulham boss Marco Silva makes two changes to the side who lost 3-1 against Liverpool last Sunday.

Issa Diop and Harrison Reed come into the side with Sasa Lukic on the bench and Tosin Adarabioyo not in the squad.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Schlupp, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard

Fulham: Leno (GK), Castagne, Bassey, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Palinhiha, Iwobi, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Muniz

Subs: Rodák (GK), Ream, Tete, Lukic, Cairney, Adama, Wilson, Willian, Broja