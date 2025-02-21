The Eagles head to Craven Cottage off the back of a frustrating home defeat to Everton last weekend, but – contrastingly – in excellent form in recent away matches, having kept a club-record five consecutive clean sheets on the road in all competitions.

With Eze having made his 150th Palace appearance off the bench against the Toffees on his way back from a foot injury, Glasner was quizzed about the England international’s fitness.

“It was a good week for him [Eze] personally, and he’s getting better and better with his foot,” the manager smiled.

“I think he’s ready to start [against Fulham].”

On his wider squad, there was more positive news, with Glasner confirming his team news was: “The same as last week – all players are fit, everyone trained the whole week. It’s good.”

Off the back of that positive update, the manager was asked how he would select his left wing-back to come up against Fulham winger Adama Traoré, who impressed against Nottingham Forest last week.

“I think 90 to 95 percent of the decisions we take are when we see how good shape our players are in, how they perform in the last game, and what we can expect from them,” Glasner explained.

“And then, maybe, in one or two situations we think ‘okay, because of set-plays, maybe we need a tall player’ or something like this, but both Tyrick Mitchell and Ben Chilwell have the quality to defend Adama Traoré.

“It’s not just him [Traoré] – even with his pace and power, then he crosses, and then we have to defend the box against Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith Rowe… so it’s not just him. It’s a team effort.”