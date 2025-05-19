The Austrian manager was congratulated by scores of journalists on Crystal Palace’s historic FA Cup triumph on Saturday upon entering the press conference room at Copers Cope.

The Eagles face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening, our final home match of the season, knowing that securing even one point from the match – or away to Liverpool on Sunday – would seal further club history: our highest-ever Premier League points tally (currently at 49).

Giving his team news for the game, Glasner said: “Adam [Wharton] and Marc [Guéhi] will definitely miss tomorrow’s game.

“Adam will also miss the Liverpool game – he had a concussion at the end [of the Final]. Marc… let’s see, maybe, for Liverpool – but both players will miss tomorrow’s game.”

The manager confirmed a third absence – his lucky black jumper, which he had previously explained he would retire from wearing on matchdays if the Eagles defeated Manchester City!

“It’s already in the washing machine, but its job is done!” he laughed. “You won’t see it tomorrow!

“It goes back into the drawer. It won’t be in use at football games anymore!”