Both goalkeeper Walter Benítez and defender Jaydee Canvot are set for their first starts in red and blue at Selhurst Park.

As was expected, this game comes too soon for injured trio Adam Wharton, Ismaïla Sarr and Eddie Nketiah, who will miss out.

But in a positive update, Glasner revealed that both Wharton and Nketiah have a chance of returning against West Ham in Saturday's trip to the London Stadium.

There are no fresh injury headaches following Saturday's draw with Sunderland.

The manager told his pre-match press conference: "Nothing new from Saturday. All players who were available are still available. Nobody is returning.

“But it looks positive that Adam Wharton and Eddie Nketiah will return for the West Ham game, but not for Millwall.

“We'll play our best team available, like always. But there will be a few changes. I can confirm that Walter Benítez will have his debut for Crystal Palace and Jaydee Canvot will have his debut.

“Some players need to rest from international duties and having many games.

“There are still one-and-a-half days to go but these two players, I've already decided to start them.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Millwall