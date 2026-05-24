For his final home match as Palace Manager, Glasner makes five changes to the side that started against Brentford last Sunday.

In to the Eagles' side come Nathaniel Clyne and Jefferson Lerma in the back three, alongside Chadi Riad. Maxence Lacroix is on the substitutes bench.

As first confirmed in Glasner's pre-match press conference, Chris Richards misses today's game with an ankle injury.

Rio Cardines comes in for Tyrick Mitchell at left-wing back for his first senior start. Cardines has made substitute appearances in the UEFA Conference League and Carabao Cup this season, but today's game marks his first Premier League appearance.

Will Hughes will start in midfield next to Daichi Kamada, while Justin Devenny will support Ismaïla Sarr and Jørgen Strand Larsen.

For Arsenal, who will lift the title following the game, have Ebere Eze on the bench in his first return to Selhurst Park since leaving South London last August.

The Gunners also start teenage sensation Max Dowman, who at 16-years-old and 144 days, becomes the youngest player to start a Premier League fixture.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Riad, Lerma, Clyne, Muñoz, Hughes, Kamada, Cardines, Devenny, Sarr, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell, Wharton, Pino, Johnson, Guessand, Mateta.

Arsenal: Arrizabalaga (GK), Zubimendi, Mosquera, Hinapie, Calafiori, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Setford (GK), Gabriel, Merino, Rice, Odegaard, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Havertz,

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Arsenal