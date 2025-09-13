Pino is in from the off for his first start in red and blue, after an impressive substitute appearance in the win at Aston Villa before the international break.

Deadline day arrivals Jaydee Canvot and Christantus Uche are both included in the matchday squad and could make their Palace debuts. They will start from the bench.

As Glasner revealed yesterday, Ismaïla Sarr misses out with injury but Daichi Kamada maintains his spot in an advanced role.

With Adam Wharton also unavailable, Jefferson Lerma will join Will Hughes in central midfield. The back five is unchanged.

Rio Cardines is also on the substitutes bench after his recent international exploits with Trinidad and Tobago.

Sunderland have also made two changes from their last game, a home win over Brentford before the international break.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Lerma, Pino, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Rodney, Uche, Cardines, Esse.

Sunderland: Roefs (GK), Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Mandava, Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki, Talbi, Adingra, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson (GK), Neil, Geertruida, Rigg, Maydena, Traore, Masuaku, Jones, Brobbey.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Sunderland