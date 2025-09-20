Following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Millwall at Selhurst Park, Glasner has shuffled his pack at London Stadium, with Dean Henderson, Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell and Adam Wharton all returning to start – the latter after missing our last two games through injury.

Making way from the team which defeated the Lions are Walter Benítez – injured, as Glasner revealed in his pre-match press conferece – and Jaydee Canvot, Borna Sosa and Romain Esse.

Unbeaten in our last 16 matches in all competitions, Palace are also undefeated in their last six visits to the London Stadium, including a 2-0 win here back in January – but have not won back-to-back fixtures in East London since February 2015.

For West Ham, there are two changes from the side which lost against Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium last time out, with Alphonse Areola and Callum Wilson restored to the starting XI in place of Mads Hermansen and Tomáš Souček.

West Ham: Areola (GK), Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf, Ward-Prowse, Fernandes, Paquetá, Bowen, Summerville, Wilson.

Subs: Hermansen (GK), Igor, Todibo, Scarles, Magassa, Rodríguez, Irving, Luis Guilherme, Füllkrug.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Pino, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Lerma, Uche, Nketiah.