Glasner makes four changes to his team in total, with one coming between the posts, as Walter Benítez replaces Dean Henderson.

Palace also have made alterations at wing-back, from the side who beat Fulham in our last outing, Borna Sosa and Justin Devenny starting in Dublin. Both Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell are available from the bench.

As confirmed by the manager at yesterday's pre-match press conference, Daniel Muñoz remains out with a knee injury.

Christantus Uche makes his first start for Palace, coming in for Jean-Philippe Mateta to lead the attack alongside Yéremy Pino and Eddie Nketiah.

Also on the bench, and potentially in the mix to make their senior debuts, are Benji Casey and Joél Drakes-Thomas. The Academy duo having travelled with the first-team squad for this trip.

Palace: Benítez (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Devenny, Wharton, Kamada, Sosa, Pino, Nketiah, Uche.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Matthews (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Rodney, Esse, Casey, Drakes-Thomas.

Match Details

Shelbourne v Crystal Palace