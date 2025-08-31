The Palace manager has made two adjustments to the team that faced Fredrikstad on Thursday. Will Hughes returns to the matchday squad after he was absent from the trip to Norway.

Hughes comes in for Jefferson Lerma who will be on the bench, joining Adam Wharton in the midfield engine room.

At left wing-back, Tyrick Mitchell returns to take his place in the XI, with summer signing Borna Sosa on the bench.

New signing Yeremy Pino could be in line for his Eagles debut. The Spanish winger is among the substitutes at Glasner's disposal, alongside Romain Esse.

Daichi Kamada gets his first Premier League start of the season after initially returning to the team in our midweek Conference League play-off win, following injury.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Lerma, Devenny, Rodney, Cardines, Esse, Pino.

Aston Villa: Bizot (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, McGinn, Tielemans, Watkins, Malen, Maatsen, Rogers, Guessand.

Subs: Proctor (GK), Buendia, Digne, Torres, Jimoh-Aloba, Bogarde, Rowe, Patterson, Burrowes.

Match Details

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace