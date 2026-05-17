In to the side come Chadi Riad, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Jørgen Strand Larsen, as well as top scorer Ismaïla Sarr.

Sarr and Strand Larsen will be joined in attack by Spain international Yéremy Pino.

Evann Guessand returns to the matchday squad for the first time since the UEFA Conference League home win over Fiorentina and will start from the bench.

Maxence Lacroix takes his place in defence just days after he was selected in France's World Cup squad, alongside Riad and Jaydee Canvot.

Chris Richards in on the bench, as is Jean-Philippe Mateta who will make his 200th Palace appearance if he enters the action.

Brentford make two changes as they aim to keep up their chase for European qualification. Vitaly Janelt and Dango Ouattara come back into the side, with Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade dropping to the bench.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Ouattara, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Igor Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Schade, Dasilva, Nelson, Furo

Palace: Henderson (GK), Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Pino, Sarr, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Lerma, Devenny, Guessand, Mateta, Johnson.

Match details

Brentford v Crystal Palace