Palace’s initial starting XI can be seen below, featuring four changes from that which began the 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Nathaniel Clyne, Caleb Kporha, Daichi Kamada and Romain Esse begin today's game; they come into the initial side for Daniel Muñoz, Chris Richards, Jefferson Lerma and Ismaila Sarr, who are all available from the bench.

With an almost-full squad having travelled to Marbella, Glasner will have a significant number of options from the bench to call upon as the game goes on, with the manager having previously explained: "We want Matheus [França], like Wardy [Joel Ward], like [Nathaniel] Clyne, like Caleb [Kporha], many players also need to get more minutes.

"The others also will not maybe be playing 90 minutes, but playing 45, staying in the rhythm."

Palace first-half XI: Henderson (GK), Kporha, Clyne, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Esse, Eze, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner (GK), Matthews (GK), Richards, Rodney, Ward, Muñoz, Devenny, Chilwell, Hughes, Lerma, França, Sarr, Mustapha, Marsh.