The Eagles’ starting XI at Wembley is the same as that which defeated Manchester City amidst glorious scenes beneath the arch some 85 days ago.

Memories abound of the most famous day in Palace’s history – and it will be the same side hoping to spring another upset against the Premier League champions, and make it three wins from three visits to Wembley this calendar year.

Dean Henderson will start in goal, protected by a back five of Daniel Muñoz – sporting the No. 2 shirt for the first time in a competitive fixture – and Tyrick Mitchell, flanking Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix and captain Marc Guéhi.

Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton form the engine room in midfield, with the attacking triumvirate of Ismaíla Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ebere Eze – whose goal secured the Cup on his last visit – at the point of the attack.

New signings Walter Benítez and Borna Sosa are both available to Glasner from the bench.

For Liverpool, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike all make their competitive debuts, with last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner Mo Salah also starting at Wembley.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Hughes, Lerma, Esse, Édouard.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Jones, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo.

Subs: Mamardashvili (GK), Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Elliott, Nyoni, Doak, Ngumoha.