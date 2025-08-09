If you're not at the game, here's how you can still watch and follow all the action LIVE.

How can I watch on TV in the UK?

Yes – the match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

The main programme will begin on TNT Sports 1 at 14:00 BST, ahead of the 15:00 kick-off.

Alternatively, if you can't watch on TV, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary to UK users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Can I watch if I'm abroad?

Viewers from outside the UK can find out where to watch by clicking here.

Everything in one place – via the Official Palace App

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the official Crystal Palace App.

With the App, goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blogs and galleries featuring commentary and visuals from our team of reporters at Wembley – ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Even from well ahead of matchday, you can follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.