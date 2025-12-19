Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will rotate his starting XI for Palace's away game at Leeds United.
With the trip to Elland Road (Saturday, 20th December, 20:00 GMT) coming just 48 hours after the game against KuPS in the UEFA Conference League, the Manager has said the players that didn't start on Thursday will come into the side on Saturday.
But he admitted he was unsure how many of those players could then feature against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday evening (20:00 GMT) as Palace tackle the busy festive run.
When asked if the team that played against KuPS would play again against Arsenal, Glasner joked: "If I know this, I would be David Copperfield! And I told you on day number one [he joined Palace] I'm not.
"I don't know what happens at Leeds to be honest. I know that fortunately we have no injuries from today, so that means we have our 16 on-field players available and then we will pick two from our Under-21 squad, so we have these 18 plus the goalkeepers.
"If you are really well prepared you should know our starting XI now. They will definitely start.
"Somebody could be ill, everything can happen. But if nothing happens, the XI players who did not start today, they will start at Leeds and then I don't know what happens there and who will be available for the Arsenal game."
Glasner was happy to name the team he plans on starting at Elland Road, telling the pre-match media conference: "It's easy. Dean Henderson, Marc Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Clyne, Pino, Nketiah, Mateta."
When asked about the challenge Leeds will pose, Glasner said he expected to face a well-drilled team and that he felt Palace were prepared for the task at hand.
"I would have preferred to play them not within 48 hours, but no," he added. "They have changed to a 3-5-2.
"I know Daniel Farke quite well from Germany. He's a fantastic coach and a fantastic person.
"They have a nice structure. We have had to prepare and we watched them in advance. It's a good team. They had more than 100 points in the Championship [last season], so you need to be good. And they've added a few players now.
"The two strikers, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor who I know from Red Bull Salzburg, a very quick player.
"I think it's a good combination. One is tall, with a great header, the other one very quick. It's a very good team.
"It will be a nice challenge for us."
Match Details
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
- Saturday, 20th December
- 20:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Elland Road
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+.