With the trip to Elland Road (Saturday, 20th December, 20:00 GMT) coming just 48 hours after the game against KuPS in the UEFA Conference League, the Manager has said the players that didn't start on Thursday will come into the side on Saturday.

But he admitted he was unsure how many of those players could then feature against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday evening (20:00 GMT) as Palace tackle the busy festive run.

When asked if the team that played against KuPS would play again against Arsenal, Glasner joked: "If I know this, I would be David Copperfield! And I told you on day number one [he joined Palace] I'm not.

"I don't know what happens at Leeds to be honest. I know that fortunately we have no injuries from today, so that means we have our 16 on-field players available and then we will pick two from our Under-21 squad, so we have these 18 plus the goalkeepers.

"If you are really well prepared you should know our starting XI now. They will definitely start.

"Somebody could be ill, everything can happen. But if nothing happens, the XI players who did not start today, they will start at Leeds and then I don't know what happens there and who will be available for the Arsenal game."

Glasner was happy to name the team he plans on starting at Elland Road, telling the pre-match media conference: "It's easy. Dean Henderson, Marc Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Clyne, Pino, Nketiah, Mateta."