Both summer signings Benítez and Sosa are in from the off, for their first taste of action with the Eagles. In a strong starting side, Jean-Philippe Mateta will lead the line, supported by Matheus França and Romain Esse.

In front of Benítez is a back three of Marc Guéhi, Maxence Lacroix and Nathaniel Clyne, with Sosa and Tyrick Mitchell supporting as wing-backs.

The second-half XI will see a number of youngsters gain valuable minutes in the tank, including Jesurun Rak-Sakyi who spent last season on-loan at Sheffield United. Odsonne Édouard will lead the line after the break, supported by Hindolo Mustapha.

Players involved in summer internationals are yet to return to training, so won't feature. The full teams can be viewed below.

Palace first-half XI: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Sosa, Wharton, Hughes, Esse, França, Mateta.

Palace second-half XI: Matthews (GK), King, Ozoh, Jemide, Kporha, Adaramola, Rodney, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Mustpaha, Édouard.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Imray, Agbinone.