After making three changes for the Wembley semi-final against Villa, Glasner rewards an excellent performance by naming an unchanged Eagles team.

The side will line-up in the familiar 3-4-2-1 formation that has been in use all season, with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in the midfield engine room, while Ebere Eze and Ismaïla Sarr support Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack.

Palace's only changes come on the substitutes bench, with Remi Matthews and Matheus França coming back into the matchday squad, replacing Matt Turner and Joel Ward.

There are plenty of attacking options in reserve alongside França, who is joined by Eddie Nketiah and Romain Esse on the bench.

Forest make two changes from the team that lost at home to Brentford last time out, with Nicolas Dominguez and Ibrahim Sangare replacing the injured Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ryan Yates.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Chilwell, Lerma, Hughes, Devenny, Esse, França, Nketiah.

Nottingham Forest: Sels (GK), Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Elanga, Wood.

Subs: Miguel (GK), Morato, Toffolo, Yates, Boly, Danilo, Sosa, Jota, Awoniyi.

Match details