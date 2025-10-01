The Eagles have travelled to Lublin in Poland to face Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv, in what is the first continental match in the club’s history – and will have a full raft of options to choose from, including goalkeeper Walter Benítez, who has missed our last two matches with a finger injury.

Four days after defeating Liverpool with virtually the last kick at Selhurst Park, Glasner – speaking from the Lublin Arena at his pre-match press conference – told reporters: “Everybody is fit. That’s the positive… the very positive part.

“We have Walter Benítez back in the squad.

“We always play the best available team. Saturday and Thursday means five days between games.

“If we think somebody needs a rest, they will get a rest. But we reward good performances. That’s the best thing for a manager; we have many players who deserve to start.”

On Saturday’s winning goalscorer, Eddie Nketiah – whose dramatic first goal of the season arrived in just his second appearance – Glasner added: “Eddie missed the whole pre-season nearly, so we have to manage his minutes. We won’t risk an injury with Eddie and have had many conservations about this.

“I know how we will line-up tomorrow, the players do not know [yet] – so let’s see!”

Match Details

Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace