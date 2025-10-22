Five days after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in SE25, the Eagles will host Cypriot Cup holders AEK – with limited tickets remaining – looking to build on an impressive 2-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv on matchday one.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Glasner said: “We’ve no injury concerns – all players are fit, all players look really good, and are in good shape, so we’re ready for our first home game in the Conference League.

“[We will pick] the best team, like always. We had five days between Bournemouth and Larnaca. The international [players] got two days off to recover, and we’ve prepared yesterday and today – short sessions, but the players look really sharp.

“We will play the best team [against Larnaca]. That makes sense for us, and [then] prepare for Arsenal."

Rio Cardines, Romain Esse and Christantus Uche all played 45 minutes for Palace’s Under-21s against Stevenage in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening, with Glasner outlining his thinking on their involvement.

The Manager said: “It was just that [Uche and Esse] didn’t play for the international teams. They were called up for Nigeria and England Under-21s but didn’t get minutes there, they didn’t get many minutes for us, and we don’t train a lot at the moment.

"Now we have four games in nine days, that means just recovering, so it was the last opportunity to give them an 11 against 11 and give them a feeling for this, which is important if they have to play in the next four games, and then haven’t played an 11 v 11 for three or four weeks.

"They just played 45 minutes [on Tuesday], but they will be in the matchday squad.

“I want to see 100 percent effort, like in every single training session. I don’t expect everything to be perfect. I told them it’s never a punishment, it’s just thinking we feel responsible to provide the best environment for every single player, so if we can’t provide it in our regular training because of our tight schedule, we have to think about how can we give them what they need.

“It’s the best support we can give them, and if they see it as support, they can get the benefit.”