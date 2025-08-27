The Japan international first suffered a knee injury during the opening stages of the Community Shield win over Liverpool earlier this month.

Kamada then missed our opening two Premier League fixtures, as well as the play-off first leg at Selhurst Park last week, where Palace prevailed thanks to a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal. However, he is now closing in on a return to action.

Glasner also revealed that midfielder Will Hughes is not part of the travelling party and will be absent from the trip to Norway. Forward Odsonne Édouard will also miss out.

Delivering his pre-match team news update, Glasner stated: “Will Hughes can't play tomorrow, he is not available.

"Odsonne Édouard told us he can't train and play, because he has pain in his Achilles.

"Fortunately, Daichi Kamada came back. He had an injury and he is now back two weeks after it. The expectations were more around four to six weeks.

"It shows his character and ambition to help the team.

"We need this, to have players available and be ready for the game."

Match Details

Fredrikstad v Crystal Palace