In a wide-ranging team news update ahead of Sunday’s London derby, the Manager also confirmed the identity of Palace’s two vice-captains for the rest of 2025/26, and also that Cheick Doucouré had made a brief return to the grass in training.

The Eagles will go in search of a first Premier League win in eight at the weekend, with Glasner telling his pre-match press conference: “We had a great week in training.

“Dani Muñoz came back at the beginning of the week, Isma Sarr came back as an AFCON winner with Senegal, and now we are preparing for the rest of the season.

“Sarr came back healthy – tired! He had an overnight flight and flew with his four children! Everybody who flies with children knows.

“But he did well, and that's the good thing with him: he came back with success. Here, we have to deal with the situation of many bad results and he came back with positivity, and my feeling is his and Dani Muñoz's positivity – Dani was so pleased that he can train with us again – helped the team to change the mood, and this was really great to see.

“Then the last thing was today: Cheick Doucouré. It was the first time – just for 20 minutes in the warm-up, in the rondo – that he was part of the group.

“He had his surgery on 28th January last year, so one year ago, and everybody was – because Cheicky is such a lovely guy – everybody was pleased for him.

“All these moments are helping us right now to get into the right mood. We need to win against Chelsea.”

Questioned on who would take the armband following Marc Guéhi’s departure to Manchester City, Glasner revealed: “Dean Henderson will captain the team and Will Hughes and Maxence Lacroix will be his vice-captains.”

Glasner also confirmed of Jean-Philippe Mateta: “He will play on Sunday.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Chelsea