Speaking in his Friday press conference, the manager confirmed that Daichi Kamada would miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The Japanese midfielder was forced off during Palace's Community Shield win over Liverpool and will not recover in time for Chelsea.

However, Glasner was hopeful he could return for the next week's UEFA Conference League play-off with Fredrikstad FK.

"Daichi Kamada is out for Chelsea game," he said. "Let's see if he's available for Fredrikstad on Thursday night. It will be quite tight, but he will be definitely out for Chelsea.

"No player is returning from injury so not Eddie Nketiah, not Matheus França because they can't train with the team at the moment, not Caleb Kporha.

"Of course, Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad are out for the next couple of months. The group of players we have available is not the biggest one (in terms of numbers) but we showed at Wembley – where we had to substitute Daichi Kamada after 20 minutes – that the next one comes in and the team is able to win games.

"This is how we will go to Stamford Bridge on Sunday."

Match Details

Chelsea v Crystal Palace