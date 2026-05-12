Glasner revealed that both Evann Guessand and Borna Sosa are training, but that the penultimate away Premier League fixture of the season will come too soon for their involvement.

Guessand has been out of action since the first leg quarter-final win over Fiorentina last month, while Sosa has been absent from the last three matchday squads.

"It will be the same squad as against Everton," Glasner confirmed. "Evann Guessand and Borna Sosa took part in the first part of the training session, we are working towards them returning against Brentford [on Sunday].

"They will need a few minutes to get back into shape of course. All the others are fine.

"We are enjoying the final weeks of the season. Most of the players are available and feeling well, now we have four great games left to play."

When asked about the challenge of facing Manchester City, he said: "We have showed the players where we can find our chances to score against them.

"We want to be more efficient and we believe we can create chances, but the big challenge is to control their attack."

Palace's trip to Manchester was rescheduled after the hosts reached, and won, the Carabao Cup Final back in March.

This means it is the third consecutive week Glasner will have to navigate a midweek fixture, following our Conference League semi-final triumph over Shakhtar.