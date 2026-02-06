The Manager told his pre-match press conference that new signings Jørgen Strand Larsen and Evann Guessand have both been fit and firing in training this week, noting: “He [Strand Larsen] has a similar profile to JP [Mateta] – we wanted a tall, physical No. 9 with strength in the box, scoring goals, good at heading, and a great mentality, great character – that’s why we tried to sign him. We trust in him.

“We’re always looking at the profiles and the character of the player, and Jørgen shows both – that’s why we had a huge effort to get him into the building. He's shown it this week in training. He’s hungry to score goals, and of course he needs to get the ball in the right areas, but he has this feeling where to move in the box – he’s scored a few nice goals.

“We’ve Evann Guessand in, first week of training with us, Brennan [Johnson] arrived a few weeks ago – now, for us, it's pressing the reset button.

"Daichi Kamada is back and trained the full week – he will be available for the Brighton game – and really, it feels like a new team, with three new players coming in, and now it's really to start."

On other team news, Glasner updated: “Borna Sosa is back, as i mentioned Daichi is back [both from injury], and Adam Wharton is back [from a one-match suspension].

“Justin Devenny is close – maybe Sunday’s too early, but the Burnley game on Wednesday, he should be fine.

“The only ones are Cheick Doucouré – there’s still a long way to go for him – and Eddie Nketiah is not ready, but all others are back and available.”

Glasner also confirmed that striker Jean-Philippe Mateta would not feature in either match in the coming week, noting: “He won’t play on Sunday at Brighton, and he won’t play against Burnley.

"We want now a final decision how to manage his knee, what we have to do, what we should do.

“As everybody can imagine, it’s a tricky situation for everyone – for him, for everyone at the club – but at the end, if the decision will be taken that we manage his knee until the end of the season, he will be back in the squad.

“If he doesn’t undergo surgery and the knee is okay, he will start training with us and he will get integrated, and then he has to fight for his position like everyone else, but this is what he knows and he’s fine with it.”

Match Details

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace