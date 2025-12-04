As confirmed before the win over Burnley, Ismaïla Sarr will still be absent following the ankle injury he sustained in the Manchester United game last Sunday.

But full-back Borna Sosa has a good chance of returning to the frame for selection. The summer signing has not featured in the previous three matchday squads, but could be involved at Craven Cottage.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner delivered a positive update: "In my experience, you can never plan too far ahead. Fortunately it looks like we have no injury concerns from the Burnley game.

"Of course, the issues you always have after a Premier League game, there are a few knocks and a few players with some pain. But now it's a little bit easier, we have three days in between, so one more day to rest and also to prepare, so everybody should be fine.

"I think Borna Sosa looks like he could return for the matchday squad. That gives us one more option."

Match Details

Fulham v Crystal Palace