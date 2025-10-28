Argentina and France Under-21 internationals respectively, the duo both made their Palace debuts in the third-round victory over Millwall at Selhurst Park, with Benítez saving two penalties in the shoot-out and Canvot also impressing.

The latter is likely to come into the side in place of Chris Richards, who Glasner said in his pre-match press conference would be absent from the matchday squad.

Asked about how his squad came through Sunday’s game against Arsenal, the Manager replied: “Very well, to be honest.

“We’ve just one issue: Chris Richards has a little bit of an issue with his calf, so he own’t won’t make the trip to Liverpool tomorrow.

“All the others are fine and recovered well. The players showed at the Emirates that they are fit and they could try to get the equaliser until the final whistle, so it looks positive.”