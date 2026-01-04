The 24-year-old Wales forward put signed a four-and-a-half year deal in South London on Friday, and has been designated our No. 11 shirt, which will receive its first outing in the North-East today.

His introduction marks the only change from the team which drew 1-1 against Fulham at Selhurst Park on New Year’s Day, with Justin Devenny moving to the bench.

Elsewhere, Will Hughes has recovered from the injury he sustained in the second-half of that match to retain his place in the starting XI.

Newcastle make one change from the side which won 3-1 away at Burnley over the New Year period.

Jacob Murphy – who scored early on in this fixture last season – comes into the XI, replacing Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle: Pope (GK), Miley, Schär, Thiaw, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Guimarães, Murphy, Wissa, Gordon.

Subs: Ramsdale (GK), Trippier, Botman, Barnes, Livramento, Willock, Murphy, Ramsey, Woltemade.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Guéhi, Lerma, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Sosa, Benamar, Rodney, Esse, Uche, Devenny, Drakes-Thomas.

Match Details

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace