Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Sam Johnstone had been ruled out for the rest of the season, saying of Henderson: “With Dean, we have a great goalkeeper. He’s now the No. 1 and we fully trust him.”

Otherwise, Palace are unchanged from the starting XI which drew 1-1 with Luton Town at Selhurst Park three weeks ago.

Elsewhere, as also confirmed by Glasner ahead of the match, there is a first senior squad appearance for 20-year-old Academy prospect Roshaun Mathurin, who joined the club at the beginning of the season at the culmination of a successful trial.

Mathurin featured and scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over Millwall during the international window. The winger has registered three goals and four assists in 15 Premier League 2 appearances this season.

Henderson will start in goal upon his return to Forest, behind a likely back three of captain Joel Ward; Chris Richards, who played every minute as the USA won the CONCACAF Nations League finals this month; and Joachim Andersen.

Daniel Muñoz – who scored his first goal for Colombia, a spectacular scissor-kick winner against Spain – this month is likely to man the right flank; Tyrick Mitchell the left; and Jefferson Lerma and Adam Wharton, fresh from his England Under-21s debut, the midfield.

Ebere Eze, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta offer the attacking threat.

Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, makes three changes to the side who drew with Luton before the break.

Willy Boly comes out for Felipe and Ola Aina steps into the defence in place of Harry Toffolo, while Anthony Elanga is replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs:** Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Schlupp, Hughes, Ozoh, Ahamada, Umeh, Mathurin.

Forest: Sels (GK), Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Sangare, Origi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood.

Subs:* Turner (GK), Toffolo, Dominguez, Reyna, Elanga, Danilo, Montiel, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.