Jefferson Lerma comes into the side to replace the injured Ismaïla Sarr, in a change which is likely to see Daichi Kamada move further forward to support the attack.

Otherwise, the Eagles’ initial XI is unchanged from the side which fell to a narrow defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.

Palace have lost just one of their last nine evening (19:00 GMT or later) kick-offs in the Premier League, winning five of them of them and drawing three.

The Eagles last visited Turf Moor in November 2023, a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Canvot, Clyne, Hughes, Devenny, Uche, Esse, Nketiah.

Match Details

Burnley v Crystal Palace