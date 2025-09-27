The only change to the side which began our 2-1 win at West Ham United last weekend sees the Senegal forward, absent for our last three matches through injury, restored to the starting XI after completing a full week of training.

Sarr scored our second equaliser against Liverpool in our Community Shield victory at Wembley last month, and will be hoping to be back among the goals at Selhurst this afternoon.

The change sees Will Hughes move to the bench, with Daichi Kamada likely to return to central midfield in his place.

Otherwise, Glasner possesses a strong range of options to call upon from the substitutes’ bench, having said at his pre-match press conference: “So many players are available – more or less all players.”

For Liverpool, Alexander Isak makes his first Premier League start for the visitors, and Florian Wirtz also returns to the side

The pair are the only changes made by the champions from the team that started last weekend’s Merseyside derby victory over Everton.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Hughes, Lerma, Uche, Nketiah.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Gravenberch.

Subs: Mamardashvili (GK), Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha.