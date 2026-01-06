Richards picked up an injury in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal just before Christmas and has missed the subsequent three fixtures. But the defender will return to the matchday 20 to boost Glasner's options for the visit of high-flying Villa.

During the Eagles defeat at Newcastle on Sunday, Nathaniel Clyne departed during the second-half after struggling with a knock.

Following an assessment from the medical team, Glasner has now confirmed Clyne will miss Wednesday's game and the FA Cup tie at Macclesfield on Saturday.

As expected, Jefferson Lerma is out after he was withdrawn in the first-half at Newcastle via a concussion substitute.

"Jefferson Lerma is out because of the concussion. He will follow the concussion protocol and be available for the game against Sunderland," updated Glasner in his pre-match press conference.

"Nathaniel Clyne has a minor abductor injury and the plan is now for him to return for Chelsea. He'll miss the games this week and it looks like Sunderland as well. That means minus two from the last game.

"Let's talk about the good news, Chris Richards is back. He is not able to start, but he will be on the bench.

"In his first training today, he was confident. He couldn't wear a boot for the last two weeks and it would have been too risky to start him.

"But it's good to have him back as an option. Nobody else is back [for Villa] and nobody else will be back for the Macclesfield game.

"The situation hasn't really got better, but the players looked good, to be honest. It was a good session today."