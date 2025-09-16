Live audio commentary of tonight's game is available via Palace TV+ (20:00 BST kick-off).

As first revealed by Glasner at his pre-match press conference on Monday, summer signings Walter Benítez and Jaydee Canvot both make their Crystal Palace debuts.

Goalkeeper Benítez has previously been an unused substitute in our first seven competitive fixtures so far this season, but he comes in for a first start at Selhurst Park with Dean Henderson on the bench.

In defence Canvot replaces Chris Richards, who is also named as a substitute, to play alongside skipper Marc Guéhi and Maxence Lacroix.

Against his former club, Romain Esse returns to the starting line-up for the first time in 2025/26. Along with Yeremy Pino, who is retained after an impressive home debut against Sunderland, Esse will support Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack.

The other change from Saturday's draw with Sunderland comes at left wing-back, where Borna Sosa replaces Tyrick Mitchell.

Daichi Kamada will join Will Hughes in midfield, with Jefferson Lerma one of nine substitutes.

The likes of Christantus Uche, Justin Devenny and Rio Cardines are also available from the bench for tonight's clash, which must be settled on the night – if scores are level at 90 minutes the tie goes straight to a penalty shootout.

For Millwall, Max Crocombe was initially set to line up in goal, but following an injury in the warm-up was replaced by Steven Benda.

Derek Mazou-Sacko made his debut in a side that sees Tristan Crama wear the captain’s armband, Caleb Taylor handed his first start, and Saturday’s goalscorer against Charlton, Ra’ees Bangura-Williams, also included.

Palace: Benítez (GK), Muñoz, Canvot, Lacroix, Guéhi, Sosa, Hughes, Kamada, Esse, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Mitchell, Lerma, Uche, Clyne, Richards, Rodney, Devenny, Cardines.

Millwall: Benda (GK), Sturge, Crama, Taylor, Ivanovic, Neghli, Kelly, Grant, Bangura-Williams, Harding, Mazou-Sacko.

Subs: Coleman (GK), Cooper, Ballo, Leonard, Coburn, Emakhu, Bryan, Matthews, Howland.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Millwall