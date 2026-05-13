Jean-Philippe Mateta makes his 199th appearance in all competitions for the Eagles, returning to the starting XI, looking to score for the second consecutive game.

He will be supported in attack by Brennan Johnson and the returning Yéremy Pino who was on the bench against Everton last time out.

Glasner rotates in the midfield engine room with both Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma starting at the Etihad Stadium.

The rest of the team is unchanged from the side that started against Everton, with the likes of Chadi Riad, Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, Sunday's other scorer Ismaïla Sarr and Jørgen Strand Larsen all available from the bench.

Manchester City have decided to move Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku to the bench, making six changes to the team that beat Brentford. The hosts attack will be led by Omar Marmoush.

Former Palace captain Marc Guéhi starts in their defence, his first reunion with his ex-teammates since moving in January.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Pino, Johnson, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Riad, Cardines, Devenny, Kamada, Wharton, Sarr, Strand Larsen.

Man City: Donnarumma (GK), Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Foden, Semenyo, Savinho, Marmoush.

Subs: Trafford (GK), Dias, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Haaland, Cherki, Doku.

Match Details

Manchester City v Crystal Palace