In total, the Palace boss makes six changes from the team that started against Aston Villa. As first revealed by Glasner at yesterday's pre-match press conference, Jean-Philippe Mateta has not travelled to the north-west and will be rested.

That means Christantus Uche leads the line, supported by Yéremy Pino and Drakes-Thomas. Walter Benítez will start in goal, with a back three of Jaydee Canvot, Chris Richards and captain Marc Guéhi.

Rodney partners Adam Wharton in midfield with Borna Sosa and Justin Devenny at wing-back.

On the bench are Academy graduates George King, Dean Benamar, Zach Marsh and Benji Casey.

Also an option as a substitute is Brennan Johnson, who would make his FA Cup bow for Palace should he feature.

Macclesfield's top scorer Danny Elliott is only fit enough for a place on the bench for the hosts. Josh Kay returns from suspension and is straight back into the starting line-up.

Palace: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Guéhi, Richards, Sosa, Rodney, Wharton, Devenny, Pino, Drakes-Thomas, Uche.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Mitchell, Lacroix, King, Benamar, Hughes, Marsh, Casey, Johnson.

Macclesfield: Dearnley (GK), Fensome, Menayese, Dawson, Buckley-Ricketts, Mellor, Heathcote, Lacey, Kay, Edmonson.

Subs: Callister (GK), Matheson, Griffiths, Elliott, Dos Santos, Whitehead, Woltman, Stone, Borthwick-Jackson.