With no injuries or additional absences since Thursday’s game, Glasner’s pre-planned XI will take to the field at Elland Road.

The Manager had said after the match: "If you are really well prepared you should know our starting XI now. They will definitely start: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Clyne, Pino, Nketiah, Mateta."

That duly means 11 changes from Thursday’s match and two – Daichi Kamada and Ismaïla Sarr both out of the squad, and Will Hughes and Eddie Nketiah coming in – from the side which faced Manchester City last time out in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, two Under-21s players who started Thursday’s game retain their places are on the bench: midfielder Kaden Rodney and wide player Joél Drakes-Thomas.

Should Drakes-Thomas come on tonight, at the age of 16 years and 194 days-old, he would claim David Ozoh’s (17 years and 260 days) title of our youngest-ever Premier League player.

Rodney, meanwhile, would be making his Premier League debut, after 10 previous appearances on our bench in the competition.

For Leeds, there is just one change from the side which drew 1-1 at Brentford six days ago, as Brenden Aaronson replaces Ao Tanaka in midfield.

Daniel Farke's side are on a run of three Premier League games unbeaten, but no team has won more away Premier League points in 2025 than Palace's 34, nor has any team won more away games (10).

Leeds: Perri (GK), Bogle, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Struijk, Rodon, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson, Bijol, Stach, Okafor.

Subs: Darlow (GK), Piroe, Harrison, Tanaka, Bornauw, Justin, Byram, Gnonto, Gruev.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Nketiah, Mateta, Pino.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Sosa, Rodney, Lerma, Devenny, Drakes-Thomas, Esse, Uche.