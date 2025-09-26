The last two hitherto-unbeaten teams in this season’s Premier League meet in SE25 on Saturday afternoon.

Glasner confirmed, in his pre-match press conference, that Palace are set to welcome back both Sarr – who has missed the Eagles’ last three matches through injury – and Pino – who went off at half-time against West Ham United last week – for the clash.

Glasner said of Sarr: “He had the full training week, the same as Adam [Wharton] and Eddie [Nketiah].

“We always nominate the squad when we think everybody is ready to start. I don’t know if he can play 90 or 100 minutes – I don’t know how intense the game will be – but he’s ready.

“[Yeremy Pino] just had to rest on Tuesday. He had a bone bruise – he took a knock, knee on knee, which was very painful – but since Wednesday he’s been training and did the rest of the week. He feels fine, so he’s also available.

“So many players are available, more or less all players.”

On players who will be absent, Glasner noted: “It’s just Caleb Kporha who can’t train at the moment, and of course Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré.

“Chadi looks like he will return around the next international break, so it’s good.”

Glasner also confirmed that Romain Esse would not feature in the squad, praising his goal-scoring performance for the Under-21s against Leeds on Monday evening, and noting that Esse will play with the U21s away at Manchester United tomorrow.

"He did really well this week," the Manager said. "He was very positive.

"It's really to help him and support him, to get his confidence back, because we all know that if you don't have confidence in the way you are playing, you can't perform at your top level.

"This is how we're trying to help, and he really takes it very positively, and of course then I'm pretty sure he will be an option quickly."

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Liverpool