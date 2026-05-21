Heading into his last two matches as Crystal Palace Manager, Glasner delivered a press conference previewing both occasions: the visit of the title challengers Arsenal to SE25 this Sunday (24th May), before the Eagles’ first-ever European Final in Germany three days later.

Beginning with an update on Richards, who was in discomfort late in our penultimate game against Brentford, Glasner said: “Chris will miss the Arsenal game as well, and it’s now 50/50 for him and for us if he can play in the Final in Leipzig.

“He tore two ligaments in his ankle. I think it’s stable, but quite swollen, and we have to deal with the swelling. He has to get back on the pitch to be available, and it takes time.

“He is in from sunrise until sunset having treatments and everything we can do that reduces the swelling, and of course we have a great medical department, so we will give our best and he will give his best – and then let’s see if we can get it done.”

The Manager was also queried about whether he would rotate for the visit of Arsenal, who earlier this week were crowned Premier League winners, ahead of next Wednesday's historic European Final.