In his final game in charge, Oliver Glasner makes one change from the side which started our semi-final second leg win against Shakhtar Donetsk at Selhurst Park.

The only change from that last European encounter sees defender Chris Richards, who sustained an ankle injury against Brentford recently, begin the game on the bench.

Coming in to start in his place is Morocco international Chadi Riad, who yesterday was called up by his country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals.

Elsewhere, Adam Wharton has shaken off the injury which he sustained against Arsenal to start at Leipzig Stadium.

The line-up, in its entirety, sees goalkeeper and captain Dean Henderson go in search of his seventh clean sheet of our debut European campaign.

He will be protected by a back line of Riad; Maxence Lacroix, who has played the most minutes of any Eagle in Europe this season (1,125); and Jaydee Canvot.

Daniel Muñoz, who celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday, starts on the right, opposite Tyrick Mitchell and flanking Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in the centre of the park – the same set-up as last year’s FA Cup Final victory at Wembley.

In attack, Palace’s Player of the Season, Ismaïla Sarr – likely to win the Conference League Golden Boot after scoring nine times in the competition, and in each of Palace’s last fie European games – and Yéremy Pino will play either side of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Benítez (GK), Clyne, Lerma, Richards, Sosa, Cardines, Hughes, Devenny, Johnson, Guessand, Strand Larsen.