Concussion protocol meant Lerma had to miss the games against Aston Villa and Macclesfield, after he was substituted with a head injury in the first-half of our last trip to north-east, against Newcastle. But he is set to play at the Stadium of Light.

Danny Imray, who has returned from his loan spell at Blackpool, could also feature against Sunderland.

"Jefferson Lerma can play again tomorrow," Glasner said. "He has trained this week.

"Dani [Muñoz] has had one training session so far, but will be back next week for the next Chelsea game, as well as Ismaïla Sarr [following AFCON].

"Danny Imray has been called back and he will be in the squad tomorrow. Right now the number of players is quite short.”

A further positive update came around defender Chadi Riad, who will be also be included in the group that travels up to Sunderland.

He last featured in a matchday squad almost exactly a year ago to the day, when he was on the bench for a 2-0 win at West Ham United.

"He [Riad] has been out for one year," added Glasner. "And he was going up to Nottingham to play on Friday night [for the under-21s], but he will be in the matchday squad tomorrow.

"Sometimes things come quicker than expected. He has had one full training week with us, but did really well this week."

The manager also confirmed Marc Guéhi wouldn't feature in tomorrow's game: "Marc doesn’t play tomorrow for us."

Match Details

Sunderland v Crystal Palace