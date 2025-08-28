The Eagles go into tonight's second leg with a 1-0 lead won in South London last week, courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half header at Selhurst Park.

For today's match, there are three adjustments from the team which drew 1-1 against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Tyrick Mitchell and Justin Devenny move to the bench, with Will Hughes missing from the squad, as Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference yesterday.

Into the side come Borna Sosa, Jefferson Lerma and Daichi Kamada – the latter’s first appearance since the Community Shield at Wembley.

The winners over two legs will advance to the Conference League league phase proper.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Sosa, Lerma, Wharton, Sarr, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Benítez (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Cardines, Devenny, Esse.

Match Details

Fredrikstad v Crystal Palace