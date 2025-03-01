As the manager had alluded to in the build-up, goalkeeper Matt Turner makes his fourth appearance of the season in Cup competitions, with Dean Henderson moving to the bench.

Ben Chilwell makes his first start for Crystal Palace since joining on loan in the winter window, with Tyrick Mitchell moving to the bench, whilst Jefferson Lerma comes back into the side – Adam Wharton begins the day among the substitutes.

Elsewhere, Matheus França returns to the matchday squad, having made his comeback appearance to the first-team sett-up in the fourth round away to Doncaster.

Palace: Turner (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Chilwell, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Wharton, Devenny, Esse, Kamada, França, Nketiah.

Millwall: Roberts (GK), Cooper, Tanganga, Mitchell, Azeez, Bryan, Coburn, De Norre, Cundle, Harding, Neghli.

Subs:** Jensen (GK), Wallace, Wintle, Emakhu, Saville, Ivanovic, Bangura-Williams, Honeyman, Sturge.