With Dean Henderson absent from the matchday squad with illness, Will Hughes takes the captain's armband. The midfielder comes into the XI from the side which faced Larnaca on Thursday, with Adam Wharton making way.

The other change sees Jefferson Lerma come into the team for Daichi Kamada.

Experienced shot-stopper Benítez is set to start in goal for the first time since his impressive display at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

"Unfortunately, Dean is ill," Glasner confirmed in his pre-match interview. "The last two days he was at home, feverish, so it makes no sense to play him.

"Walter had quite a few games in the cup competitions, so it's also time for him to have the debut in the Premier League."