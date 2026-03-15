"We were really struggling with the physicality of Leeds in the away game [in December]," Glasner added. "I think maybe Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are the more 'football' midfield, and then Jeff Lerma and Will Hughes are more physical, robustness, and this is what we expected.
"Leeds are quite direct, and very strong at set-plays, and we have to match this, and it was the decision to play them."
Daniel Muñoz does not return after suffering his shoulder injury against Tottenham, so Brennan Johnson looks set to continue at right wing-back at Selhurst Park.
Should he come off the bench, Nathaniel Clyne could be in line to make his 250th appearance for Palace in all competitions, whilst Jean-Philippe Mateta is available in the Premier League for the first time since 25th January.
Daniel Farke makes two changes to the Leeds XI which started their most recent Premier League game, the 1-0 home loss to Sunderland: Jayden Bogle and Ilia Gruev drop to the bench, with starts for Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha.
Palace are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Leeds, winning four, since a 2-1 defeat in the Championship in March 2006.
But following an impressive win at Elland Road in December, Leeds are looking to complete the league double over Palace for the first time since 1994/95.
Palace: Benitez (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Johnson, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Guessand, Strand Larsen.
Subs: Matthews (GK), Riad, Clyne, Sosa, Kamada, Wharton, Devenny, Pino, Mateta.
Leeds: Darlow (GK), Rodon, Struijk, Bijol, Justin, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Perri (GK), Bogle, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Tanaka, Bornauw, Gnonto, Gruev.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Leeds United