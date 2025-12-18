Palace host the Finnish champions knowing that a win would secure some form of knockout European football in the New Year, either in the last 16 or via the play-offs.

Glasner gives first starts to Academy graduates George King at centre-back, Dean Benamar at wing-back and wide man Joél Drakes-Thomas, who becomes the fourth youngest player to make a senior appearance for Palace.

Kaden Rodney will take his place in midfield alongside Justin Devenny, for his first senior start of the season, and his first overall since a League Cup win over Oxford in August 2022.

Christantus Uche will again lead the attack, as he did in last week's win over Shelbourne in the same competition, making his first start at Selhurst Park. Walter Benítez returns in goal, replacing Dean Henderson.

Jefferson Lerma returns to the side and will captain Palace for the very first time.

The 11 who started against Manchester City last Sunday make way this evening, but the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Marc Guéhi and Will Hughes are all available from the substitutes bench.

Palace: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Lerma, King, Benamar, Rodney, Devenny, Sosa, Drakes-Thomas, Esse, Uche.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Matthews (GK), Guéhi, Richards, Lacroix, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Pino, Casey, Nketiah, Mateta.

KuPS: Kreidl (GK), Savolainen, Pennanen, Parzyszek, Arifi, Oksanen, Cisse, Miettinen, Antwi, Hamalainen, Ruoppi.

Subs: Hakala (GK), Pitkänen (GK), Voutilainen, Ricardo, Voutilainen, Sadiku, Toure, Luyeye-Lutumba, Konate, Lötjönen, Armah, Golubickas.