So what do we need on Thursday evening – and what happens after that?

How does it work?

After Thursday's sixth and final matchday, the final league table will determine who qualifies for the knockout stage – and in which round they will enter.

If teams are level on points at the end of the league phase, they are separated by goal difference; then goals scored; then away goals scored.

The top-eight sides after six league games advance straight to the Round of 16.

Sides ranking 9th-24th will qualify for a two-legged play-off round.

The sides who rank between 9th and 16th will be at home in the second legs of those play-off ties, taking on teams who finished between 17th and 24th, who will have the disadvantage of being away from home in the second leg.

Where do Palace currently stand?

A 3-0 win over Shelbourne in Dublin saw the Eagles bounce back brilliantly from defeat against RC Strasbourg on matchday four, giving our goal difference a decent boost as well.

After ending matchday four in 18th, the Eagles soared back up the table to climb to ninth, after first-half goals from Christantus Uche, Eddie Nketiah and Yéremy Pino. Palace sit on nine points, with the likes of AEK Larnaca, Fiorentina, Celje, and AZ Alkmaar all on the same total, but with the Eagles holding the best goal difference – of +5 – ahead of Thursday's games.

A win for Palace on Thursday evening would seal a top-eight place – so long as we still have a superior goal difference to Larnaca, Fiorentina, Celje, and AZ Alkmaar at the end of play.