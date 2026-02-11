Guessand is given a first start in red and blue after coming off to bench to set-up Ismaïla Sarr's winner last time out against Brighton.

And record-signing Strand Larsen will once again lead the line, for his first taste of Selhurst Park as a home player.

Glasner makes two changes overall, as Daichi Kamada returns to the starting line-up for the first time since the defeat against Manchester City in December following his hamstring injury.

He comes in for Will Hughes, with the Japan international making his 50th Premier League appearance. The back three is unchanged, while captain Dean Henderson continues in goal.

Glasner has plenty of firepower from the bench if required, with Yéremy Pino, Brennan Johnson and Christantus Uche all available.

Justin Devenny also returns to the bench having missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Burnley also make two changes for tonight's game with Joe Worrall and Josh Laurent returning.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Strand Larsen, Guessand.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Riad, Sosa, Devenny, Hughes, Johnson, Pino, Uche.

Burnley: Dubravka (GK), Walker, Humphreys, Esteve, Worrall, Edwards, Mejbri, Laurent, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss (GK), Bruun Larsen, Foster, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Ward-Prowse, Pires, Barnes.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Burnley