The defender came off in the Eagles’ 1-1 draw in Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, and missed the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, with an adductor injury.

Asked whether Lacroix could return for the second leg on Thursday evening (26th February, 20:00 GMT) – for which tickets remain on sale – Glasner told his pre-match press conference: “There is still a small question mark with Maxence.

“He trained the session [today, Wednesday]. In a few situations he could feel a little bit of weariness, but he looks okay. We now have little more than 30 hours [to kick-off], with treatment and everything…

“All others are fine – so nobody returns, but also nobody [new] is injured.”

On forward Eddie Nketiah, Glasner added: “I mentioned it [last week]: Eddie had a setback and it will take him now a few more weeks.

“We are now at the end of February. We expect him back in training… I think it will be the end of March, but because we don’t have games, it looks like it will be April [on the pitch].”