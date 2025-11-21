The Eagles were without captain Marc Guéhi for their last Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion prior to the November international break, during which 11 other senior Eagles were in action for their respective countries.

But speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Palace’s trip to Molineux, Glasner confirmed that he will have a full selection of players to choose from on Saturday, with Guéhi – and forward Eddie Nketiah – set to return to the squad.

Glasner said: “All players are fit.

“Fortunately, Marc started training with on Wednesday, so he did now three sessions. It’s good.

“Eddie Nketiah trained the whole week, starting on Monday, so he’s fine and will be in the squad.

“JP [Mateta] came back with a minor knee issue from [playing with] France, but trained today with no issues, so he’s also fit, so all good news.”

Palace face a run of 11 fixtures in the next five weeks to close out 2025, and Glasner says his players are entering that run in optimistic mood.

“It's the first time now all the players in training on Thursday [after an international break],” he added. “Usually it’s the Friday training with them. The players looked very good, very sharp today.

“The players are fit. We have a great mood, a great energy in the group, so I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t continue this success. It’s up to us, it’s our responsibility.”

Match Details

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace