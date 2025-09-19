The midfielder left the field of play shortly before the hour mark in Palace’s win against Aston Villa on 31st August, missing the international break with England, but looks set to return when Palace take on West Ham at London Stadium on Saturday (15:00 BST).

The Manager also provided an update on Eddie Nketiah, who is yet to feature in 2025/26 after suffering an injury in pre-season, as well as goalkeeper Walter Benítez, who starred on his Palace debut earlier this week, saving two penalties in our shootout win against Millwall.

Glasner said in his pre-match press conference: “We start with the negative: Walter Benítez was injured the day after the Millwall game.

“He dislocated his little finger, and he needs to rest now, so he will miss West Ham and Liverpool. We are hopeful he can come back after the Liverpool game.

“The positive news is Adam Wharton and Eddie Nketiah are back in the squad tomorrow. We have no other injuries from the Millwall game, so that’s the positive part.”

Queried further on the duo, Glasner said: “I think Adam is fit enough to start. He just missed two weeks, 10 days, and then he started his training on the pitch, and he is with us now for a few days.

“Eddie is a bit different. He missed all the pre-season, but he looked very good in training today and on Wednesday, when we had a really intense session, so let’s see how the game is going, but those players looked very sharp in training.”

The Manager welcomed the additional strength in offensive depth which Nketiah’s return to the squad marks, providing an additional update on Ismaïla Sarr.

Glasner said: “Sometimes as a striker you have to work a lot, and you bring in fresh legs which makes it difficult for the defenders, because the defenders get fatigue as well.

“It’s good to have Eddie back, but not just for his reason – we always want to have every player available, that’s why we’re always working hard.

“Big credit to our medical department. The players worked really hard – it started with Daichi Kamada and also Eddie and Adam. Also, Ismaïla will start to train with us on Sunday after the West Ham game.

“Everyone is coming back earlier than expected, so credit to the medical staff.”

Match Details

West Ham United v Crystal Palace