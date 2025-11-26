The Eagles have soared to Strasbourg for our second-ever UEFA Conference League away day proper – and you can enjoy the best of the photos and video from Wednesday below.
Oliver Glasner's side began the day with a training session in their South London base, before flying to eastern France and settling in ahead of tomorrow's game.
Glasner himself, along with Ismaïla Sarr, then headed straight to Stade de la Meinau for his pre-match press conference, ahead of taking to the stadium for tomorrow evening's game.
You can enjoy the best training footage above, and the best photos below!
Match Details
RC Strasbourg v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 27th November
- 20:00 GMT kick-off / 21:00 local time
- UEFA Conference League
- Stade de la Meinau
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+